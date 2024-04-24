I was blown away - watch our Lancashire Post Eats video review of Greekousina in Preston
Here’s the latest review as part of our ongoing LP Eats review series of all things kebab-related in Preston.
Armed with the Five Golden Criteria on which all kebabs are to be adjudged - naan bread, meat, extras, vibe & service, and value for money - I headed down to Greekousina in Preston.
Keen to branch out and try something other than the traditional Middle Eastern chicken shawarma, we paid a visit to Greekousina to get to grips with their Hellenic version of all things meaty and delicious.
Here’s what we thought...
