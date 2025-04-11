Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Easter almost upon us, I decided to head out to try one of the fanciest Easter eggs on the market...

With Easter on the horizon and everyone’s minds surely turning to all things egg-shaped and chocolate-flavoured, I wanted to get ahead of the curve and find the best Easter eggs for you and your family.

With that being my mission, I wanted to see what the upper end of the deluxe spectrum had to offer, and so my mind turned to Bailey’s - a byword for luxury and fanciness. Enter, the Baileys Easter Egg, which comes with a dark chocolate Baileys egg and 6 original Baileys truffles.

Now, it will come as no surprise to many that we here in the UK are generally big fans of two of life’s great pleasures: chocolate and a cheeky drink. Combining those two concepts is the Bailey's Easter egg, so I was very excited to try it and to find out what it was like.

It cost me £12 from Sainsbury’s, which is a little bit expensive, but for an Easter treat, I think I could let it slide.

Baileys Easter Egg | National World

The presentation of the box and the egg was very good. The egg was wrapped in black paper, and it looked very fancy compared to the usual tin foil, plus the size of the thing was properly hefty, which was A-Okay in my book.

Unwrapping it from its luxuriant coat, the chocolate emerged and immediately looked shiny and smooth, while the truffles were nicely displayed in gold wrapping.

Baileys Easter Egg | National World

I tried the Easter egg first, and my immediate reaction was that the chocolate was a bit darker than I had expected it to be. But, as a fan of dark chocolate, this was not an issue for me - it was delicious. The chocolate had a strong Bailey's kick, with that classic flavour definitely coming through, and I really enjoyed every mouthful.

The truffles looked just as shiny and smooth, and they also tasted amazing - there was a nice chocolate shell and a Bailey's mousse inside, which had a strong Bailey's kick that was very welcome indeed. It was a lovely take on a classic flavour palette.

If you’re after some slightly boozier chocolate for your Easter celebrations this year, then this Baileys Easter egg is definitely for you.