One part of this meal was a real let-down...

I recently had the chance to try the new Stormzy McDonald's meal, which includes a Sprite, 6 Chicken McNuggets, fries, and an apple pie. Let’s see how the experience of chowing down on some Stormzy-certified Maccies grub played out...

Let’s start with the Sprite. While it's not my usual drink of choice, I can’t deny it was quite refreshing, especially on a hot day. It had that lovely classic citrusy fizz, which ht the spot, although I’ll admit that I’d still gravitate towards an Oasis or a milkshake if given the choice. It did its job, but nothing groundbreaking for me - we’ve all tasted lemonade before.

The fries, however, were a standout. McDonald's fries are iconic for a reason, and this time, they lived up to their reputation; nicely crisp on the outside, with just the right amount of salt and not a single hint of sogginess, which was ace. I’m not saying anything shocking with the proclamation ‘McDonald’s chips nice’, but these were particularly good fries.

Stormzy | WireImage

Moving on to the Chicken McNuggets, and again these were some of the best I’ve had. As a regular McNugget fan, I was impressed with how crisp, golden, and hot they were compared to the lukewarm and slightly paler version you can sometimes get lumbered with. The coating had the perfect crunch, and the chicken inside was tender. Definitely a highlight.

Lastly, the apple pie and, to be honest, this was a massive letdown. Having only known it as a cultural meme about being insanely hot on the inside, I had high expectations for the apple pie , but it didn’t quite hit the mark - there was too much fried pastry, too much cinnamon, and it was generally too overpowering and sweet for my liking. McFlurry next time, I reckon.

All in all, the Stormzy McDonald's meal was solid, with the nuggets and fries being the clear winners. I’d say skip the apple pie, though.

