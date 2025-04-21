I tried Marks & Spencer’s new range of Easter treats and they were very Marmite…

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I absolutely loved one item, but the one I was most excited to try really underwhelmed.

What better way to celebrate Easter Monday than to get stuck into some proper Easter treats? With that in mind, I headed down to my local M&S in the hope of sniffing out some new and exclusive limited-edition sweet snacks to keep me entertained. And boy did they deliver…

After perusing the classic M&S Food Hall and managing to resist the garlic bread (if you know, you know), I picked up some Chicky Choccy Speckled Eggs, Percy Pig and Chirping Chicks, Speckled Egg Cookies, and the one which was most exciting - the Dippy Egg Filled Hot Cross Buns, which promised to be a hot cross bun with essentially a cream egg-like substance in the middle. Surely that was going to be an immediate winner.

Chicky Choccy Speckled Eggs | M&S

I started with the Chicky Choccy Speckled Eggs, which are essentially M&S Mini Eggs. First thing’s first - they weren't as good as Mini Eggs, which is the main yardstick you're going to be measuring them against. Mini Eggs have that classic flavour, that classic smell, and that delicate shell with a lovely little sweetness to it.

These, on the other hand, were just okay - the chocolate inside wasn't the best but what I can say in their favour is that they looked very pretty indeed, they were really aesthetically nice, so perfect for anyone who just wants to take a picture, put them on Instagram and then not add the calories.

Percy Pigs & Chirping Chicks | M&S

On to the Percy Pigs and the Chirping Chicks. Now everyone loves a Percy Pig - they’re classic for a reason, an iconic little bit of confectionery. Alongside Percy were cola-flavoured Chirping Chicks, which were a nice flavour change-up, but nothing to write home about. Granted, I wasn’t expecting these to blow my socks off, but they were exceptionally fine.

Now we come to the big hitter - the Speckled Egg Cookies. Outstanding. If you fancy something that’s treat-worthy and you're going to pick one thing, I’d choose these. Everything about them was great: I loved the consistency of the cookie, the flavour, the bake… plus there were bits of speckled egg in there as well which provided a nice crunch. Really, really good - I’d definitely have them again.

Speckled Egg Cookies | M&S

Finally we come on to the Dippy Egg Filled Hot Cross Buns which I was so excited to try. I was really, really keen to see what they were like and, sadly dear reader, I will admit that I was a bit underwhelmed. Now, I think in my mind I was imagining something which you'd get off Bake Off, which would be like a hot cross bun with a full Creme Egg in the middle. This was not that.

They were pre-baked hot cross buns with a bit of a splurge in the middle. That was it. I felt like there needed to be more of the splurge as well, plus it needed to taste better. Overall, they didn’t quite work for me - a bit of a novelty. I'm tempted to say the word “gimmick.”. But other people, I’m sure, will like them.

Dippy Egg Filled Hot Cross Buns | M&S

To each their own! Happy Easter!

