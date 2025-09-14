National Wordl

In recent years, Aldi has quietly become a serious player in the wine world, often surprising shoppers with its offerings.

I took it upon myself to explore four of the supermarket’s rosé to see which could transport me back to summer most effectively. From Austria to Spain, with a touch of French elegance and an unconventional twist, Aldi’s rosé lineup is anything but boring.

Specially Selected Austrian Zweigelt Rosé:

This bold Austrian rosé immediately stands out with its deep, vibrant pink hue, and it doesn’t pull any punches. Aromas of cherry, raspberry, and pomegranate leap from the glass, promising a fruit-forward experience... and it delivers.

The wine is dry and fresh, yet rich, with a zesty tangerine finish that lingers. It’s heavier than your typical rosé, with a structure and depth that might divide opinions. Personally, I approached this with scepticism, unsure about a rosé that looked more like a red.

But I left impressed. It may not be to everyone’s taste - think less dainty picnic wine and more a bold dinner pairing.

White Island Spanish Rosé:

This pale pink Spanish rosé is elegance in a bottle. With a bouquet of wild strawberries and a subtle pink peppercorn spice, it offers an aromatic complexity that hints at a more premium provenance.

On the palate, it’s smooth, almost silky, finishing with a delightful touch of candied raspberry. It feels refined, something you’d pour for your most discerning relatives, not just whoever happens to be near the cooler. Its sophistication is undeniable, and for the price, it’s nothing short of a steal.

One to stock up on before it inevitably becomes everyone’s go-to party favourite.

Jolie by Juliette

Representing France in this tasting quartet, Jolie by Juliette brings a crisp and clean approach. With ripe berry and cherry notes lifted by a citrus zing, it’s light and breezy, perhaps a little thin, but not lacking in charm.

Its refreshing quality makes it an ideal first drink of the evening, particularly on a warm day. Think of it as the perfect apéritif: cheerful, bright, and totally unpretentious. It may not be complex, but it knows exactly what it is, and sometimes, that’s all you need.

Specially Selected Rosorange:

Perhaps the biggest surprise of all, the Rosorange is a left-field delight. With its pale hue and intriguing blend of red berries, peach, clementine, and quince, it sounds more like a fruit salad than a wine—but don’t let that put you off.

Crisp, refreshing, and surprisingly harmonious, this bottle defies expectations. Despite my initial doubts, I found it utterly charming. As someone who recently discovered that lychee wine is not only a thing, but a very tasty thing, this also proves that good wine doesn’t have to play by the rules.

It’s inventive, polished, and outstanding.

Verdict:

Aldi’s rosé range offers something for every palate—bold, refined, breezy, and unexpected. Whether you're entertaining or simply enjoying a quiet moment in the sun, there’s a bottle here worth trying. A rosé revolution worth toasting to.