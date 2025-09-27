Pilgrim’s Choice have launched four brand-new flavours 🧀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I tasted three new flavours from Pilgrim’s Choice

The flavours I tried are named The American One, The Mexican One and The Italian One

The Italian One was my favourite and I recommend using it as a topping

I absolutely love cheese, it is certainly one of my greatest food pleasures. Whether it be an ingredient in a meal or even as a delicious snack - I love all things cheesy.

Pilgrim’s Choice has launched four new cheese flavours, and they kindly sent me three of them to try for myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cheese brand has introduced new bold flavours to its range, which are inspired by different countries.

The flavours are named; The American One, The Mexican One, The Italian One and The British One.

I taste tested three from the range, all except for The British One, and I was very impressed by the distinct flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is what I thought of each different cheese flavour from Pilgrim’s Choice’s new range.

I taste tested three new cheeses - these were the best | Pilgrim's Choice / Holly Allton

The Italian One

The Italian One which included a Garlic & Herb flavour was the first I tried, but by far the best of the new range. The version I tried was grated, and I decided to try it cold, as it came in the packet. It was absolutely delicious, with the garlic flavour extremely prominent. If you’re a garlic fan, it is certainly one to try. I think this would taste even better as a topping over a meal such as lasagne or mac ‘n’ cheese.

The Mexican One

The second cheese I tried was The Mexican One, which was a Smoky Paprika flavour. I was expecting this flavour to be spicy but it had only a slight hint of spice. I think this would be a great cheese to try if you are trying to broaden your spice horizons but are too nervous for anything extra hot. I think the sliced cheddar version (which I tried) would make an excellent addition to a toastie - to give it a unique flavour.

The American One

I left The American One til last as I was most intrigued by the flavour, which was Hot Honey. This was the most spicy of the three flavours, which I wasn’t expecting. Despite it making my eyes water, I really enjoyed this flavour as it combined spice with sweetness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available at £2.95 each, the new flavours from Pilgrim’s Choice are available to purchase in Tesco’s, Booths, Sainsbury’s and ASDA.

For more information on Pilgrim’s Choice and the cheese variations they offer, please visit its website.