Watch out video review of Aldi's new range of hot cross buns...

It’s hot cross bun season!

A classic staple of British traditions come Easter time each year, the humble hot cross bun is a pretty unique pleasure - a marriage of sweet and fruity flavour with toasted bread and lightly salted butter.

A very quintessentially British treat enjoyed this time of year, hot cross buns - for the unlucky uninitiated, are spiced sweet buns made with currants or raisins, and featuring a distinctive cross on top, symbolizing the crucifixion of Jesus.

Traditionally eaten on Good Friday, hot cross buns have a rich history dating back to the 12th century, though their popularity grew significantly in the 18th and 19th centuries and today they’re often served toasted with butter, making them a beloved part of British Easter celebrations.

Many bakeries across the UK offer them throughout the season, sometimes with creative twists like chocolate or apple variations. And it’s about those kinds of variations which I’d like to talk today, because Aldi have released a wacky range of new flavours...

From banoffee and Nutella to white chocolate & raspberry, check out our video above to see how each one went down.

