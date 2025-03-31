Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I did a fish and chips taste test from Yorkshire Fisheries and I loved it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I've just got back from the Yorkshire Fisheries here in Blackpool. Since I am from Yorkshire myself, I felt that this was somewhere I absolutely had to try.

Regular Fish and Chips with curry sauce - Yorkshire Fisheries Blackpool. | National World

I ordered the regular haddock and chips with curry sauce and it was amazing. The batter was nice and crispy and the fish was very soft and just melted in your mouth and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I thought that it was very reasonably priced at £10.10. Yorkshire Fisheries is located on Topping Street in Blackpool and it has a takeaway and restaurant as well for guests to eat in house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Fisheries - Topping Street Blackpool | National World

The chips were nice and soft and fluffy on the inside and the curry sauce had a bit more spice than I was expecting it to but it was still very very nice lots of flavour and worked well with the chips and the fish.

I had salt and vinegar with it as well, which added lots of flavour but it was not too overpowering.

The worked they all worked really really well together so yeah Yorkshire Fisheries I think is gonna be somewhere I'm definitely looking forward to going back to.