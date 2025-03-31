I ordered a takeaway from Yorkshire Fisheries and now it is my go to place for fish and chips in Blackpool
I've just got back from the Yorkshire Fisheries here in Blackpool. Since I am from Yorkshire myself, I felt that this was somewhere I absolutely had to try.
I ordered the regular haddock and chips with curry sauce and it was amazing. The batter was nice and crispy and the fish was very soft and just melted in your mouth and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I thought that it was very reasonably priced at £10.10. Yorkshire Fisheries is located on Topping Street in Blackpool and it has a takeaway and restaurant as well for guests to eat in house.
The chips were nice and soft and fluffy on the inside and the curry sauce had a bit more spice than I was expecting it to but it was still very very nice lots of flavour and worked well with the chips and the fish.
I had salt and vinegar with it as well, which added lots of flavour but it was not too overpowering.
The worked they all worked really really well together so yeah Yorkshire Fisheries I think is gonna be somewhere I'm definitely looking forward to going back to.
