I ordered a 'gluten-free' burger at McDonald's and this is what they tried to give me

A celiac who asked for a ‘gluten-free’ cheeseburger at a Blackpool McDonald’s was less than impressed with what she found ‘swimming’ in her burger box.

“Is that a p*ss take with the ketchup?,” asked Lucie Owen after finding her bunless burger from the Squires Gate drive-thru drenched in tomato sauce on Saturday.

The bun-less triple cheeseburger 'swimming in ketchup' was not the gluten-free meal option that Lucie had expected

“Woah, thanks McDonald’s. Not even a knife and fork?,” added Lucie, who said she ended up throwing her burger in the bin in disgust.

Lucie said it’s ‘bad enough’ that fast food giant McDonald’s fails to properly cater for celiacs like herself, who suffer adverse reactions to gluten products such as bread.

But McDonalds’ efforts to make the burger palatable for Lucie’s dietary requirements only added insult to injury, as she found her triple cheeseburger patties ‘swimming’ in a sea of red sauce.

Lucie ordered a gluten-free version of the triple cheeseburger, with no bun or pickles. But she wasn't expecting to find her triple-stacked burger pattie 'swimming in red sauce'

“As if the menu isn’t limited enough for gluten intolerance,” added Lucie.

“Thanks for making my life that little bit harder McDonald’s and soaking my bunless burger in sauce to the point I couldn’t eat it without swimming in ketchup.

“There was more sauce in the bag as well and all over the car. Hard to believe there was more, but it’s true!”

Bad day at the grill

After sharing her fast food nightmare on Facebook, Lucie discovered hers was not the only bizarre burger experience that day.

Leah's 'Big Mac' from McDonald's in Rigby Road, Blackpool on Saturday

“Same happened to me tonight (Saturday),” said fellow celiac Leah Rogers, who ordered a bunless Big Mac from the golden arches in Rigby Road.

“This is a Big Mac apparently,” said Leah, who shared a picture of her burger box with just some lettuce and pickles inside, and no beef patties in sight.

And there were more odd combos to come...

A plain beef burger posing as a Chicken Big Mac at the Squires Gate McDonald's drive thru in Blackpool

Sharon Louth ordered her son a Chicken Big Mac from the Squires Gate McDonald’s only to find a plain beef burger inside the box.

“Tried calling them eight times,” said Sharon, “but there was no answer. So I emailed customer service and they sent me two meal vouchers to say sorry.”