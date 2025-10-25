From the smell of freshly baked pastries to the sound of live music echoing through the new St Annes Square, I spent the day soaking up the sights, sounds and flavours of the very first Fylde Fest - a vibrant celebration of creativity, local businesses and coastal charm.

There was a real sense of celebration in the air as St Annes brand-new event space burst into life for the first ever Fylde Fest on Saturday.

From the moment I arrived it was clear the town had turned out in force to enjoy a day of food, fun and free entertainment in the heart of the newly developed St Annes Square.

I was greeted at the Fylde Tourism Bus where the Discover Fylde team were helping visitors make the most of the packed line-up.

At 2pm, the festivities officially began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on stage, led by Council Leader Karen Buckley and comedian and Britain’s Got Talent star Steve Royle, who brought his trademark humour to the occasion.

The celebrations continued just around the corner at Beurre Patisserie, where Bake Off: The Professionals finalist Raf Perussi and co-owner Connor welcomed visitors, including myself with exquisite pastries and a chat about their bakery’s growing international fame. It’s easy to see why people travel from across the globe for a taste of their creations.

From there, I made my way to Storytellers Inc bookshop where Steve Royle swapped comedy for storytelling, captivating children and parents alike with his lively tales.

Outside, the streets were alive with colour and laughter as the flamboyant Granny Turismo whizzed past on their motorised shopping trolleys, giant bubbles floated through the air and musicians filled the square with live music.

Visitors also enjoyed craft sessions, browsed the artisan market stalls and even took on the smoothie bike challenge - all part of a day designed to celebrate the best of Fylde’s creativity.

With families, local traders and performers all coming together Fylde Fest proved a triumphant start for St Annes new event space and a clear sign that the square is set to become a true hub for local life.