Back in May, we launched our new food review series LP Eats as part of our mission to explore Preston’s burgeoning culinary scene, to get local readers to have their say and recommend their favourite places, and to get to know the friendly faces behind each of the city’s kebabs, pizzas, and burgers.

Safe to say that, as the curtain falls on our inaugural season on Preston’s best chicken shawarma kebabs, we’ve done just that. I’ve tried kebabs from ad hoc food trucks, from global chains, and from Prestonian faves. I’ve eaten a silly amount of chicken and naan doused in garlic mayo. It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.

Rating each kebab out of 5 across five criteria - the naan bread, the meat itself, any extra ingredients like salad, the service and vibe in the restaurant, and the price - our mission was to crown Preston's King of Kebabs. Two months on from embarking on our lofty undertaking, we can now begin our kebab coronation (or coronation chicken, if you will).

Here are the establishments which we visited:

Bianco Greekouzina Falafel+ Sandos Aliz German Doner Kebab Royal Shawarma Damascus Jaffa Mick’s Hut

And so, without further ado, I’m pleased to announce that Sandos are our inaugural winner of the LP Eats Award for Preston’s best kebab! In a crowded field of properly tasty grub, Sandos’ chicken shawarma came out on top - when I first tried a Sandos kebab, my immediate thought was that I believed I’d found Preston’s best kebab.

Sandos’ chicken shawarma kebabs | National World

The vibe in the restaurant was brilliant - the staff are so friendly - as one would expect from a proper Preston institution. The kebab I was served with was massive, smelled incredible, and was all but flawless. The naan was perfection (I believe my review contained the phrase ‘naan nirvana’) and the chicken was fragrant, juicy, and plentiful.