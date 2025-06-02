I can't believe it's been that long! Locals react to UK's 1st ever KFC in Preston celebrating 60th birthday
This Wednesday June 4, the KFC on Fishergate will be marking its 60th birthday with a huge celebration on the Flag Market, with the restaurant - the UK’s 1st ever KFC branch - also ringing in its 60th year in business by announcing a collaboration with local legends Spud Bros.
Ever since the opening of their first store back in 1965, KFC has gone on the expand over the intervening six decades, with the company now operating more than 1,000 restaurants across the UK and Ireland. Plus, it has further plans in place to expand in the coming years.
With the big birthday coming up, we went out to ask the people of Preston if they knew that the city was home to the UK’s first KFC and how long they believed it had been there... safe to say some were shocked to hear about Preston’s place in fast food history.
Also, with KFC being a popular fast food option for many, we also asked what their food of choice would be from their wide-ranging menu. Check out the video above to see what they said...
