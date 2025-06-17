I asked AI what the best pubs are in Lancashire - here's what it came up with.

I asked ChatGPT what the best pubs in Lancashire are and received this response, as well as a list of suggestions: “Lancashire offers everything from cosy country ales to historic gems and vibrant city‑centre haunts.”
Take a look at the gallery below to see the suggestions.
1. The Inn At Whitewell
Forest of Bowland, Clitheroe, BB7 3AT |"Very relaxing and friendly place to have a lovely pint in with real log fires." | Google
2. F: Freemasons | 8 Vicarage Fold, Wiswell, Clitheroe BB7 9DF
8 Vicarage Fold, Wiswell, Clitheroe BB7 9DF | "Consistently in Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastro‑pubs; stylish, warm, and celebrated for exceptional food." | Google
3. Parkers Arms
Hall Gate Hill, Newton-In-Bowland, Nr Clitheroe BB7 3DY | "Rustic-chic, locally sourced menus, open fire, ideal for walkers - high praise for food and atmosphere." | Google
4. The Eagle, Singleton Road, Weeton with Preese PR4 3NB
Singleton Road, Weeton with Preese PR4 3NB | "Dating from 1585 - one of Lancashire’s oldest with significant heritage and atmospheric renovation." | Google Maps