I asked AI what the best pubs are in Lancashire - here's what it came up with.

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 11:18 BST

Discover Lancashire’s top pubs according to AI, featuring cosy country pubs to vibrant city-centre haunts.

I asked ChatGPT what the best pubs in Lancashire are and received this response, as well as a list of suggestions: “Lancashire offers everything from cosy country ales to historic gems and vibrant city‑centre haunts.”

Take a look at the gallery below to see the suggestions.

Forest of Bowland, Clitheroe, BB7 3AT |"Very relaxing and friendly place to have a lovely pint in with real log fires."

1. The Inn At Whitewell

Forest of Bowland, Clitheroe, BB7 3AT |"Very relaxing and friendly place to have a lovely pint in with real log fires." | Google

8 Vicarage Fold, Wiswell, Clitheroe BB7 9DF | "Consistently in Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastro‑pubs; stylish, warm, and celebrated for exceptional food."

2. F: Freemasons | 8 Vicarage Fold, Wiswell, Clitheroe BB7 9DF

8 Vicarage Fold, Wiswell, Clitheroe BB7 9DF | "Consistently in Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastro‑pubs; stylish, warm, and celebrated for exceptional food." | Google

Hall Gate Hill, Newton-In-Bowland, Nr Clitheroe BB7 3DY | "Rustic-chic, locally sourced menus, open fire, ideal for walkers - high praise for food and atmosphere."

3. Parkers Arms

Hall Gate Hill, Newton-In-Bowland, Nr Clitheroe BB7 3DY | "Rustic-chic, locally sourced menus, open fire, ideal for walkers - high praise for food and atmosphere." | Google

Singleton Road, Weeton with Preese PR4 3NB | "Dating from 1585 - one of Lancashire’s oldest with significant heritage and atmospheric renovation."

4. The Eagle, Singleton Road, Weeton with Preese PR4 3NB

Singleton Road, Weeton with Preese PR4 3NB | "Dating from 1585 - one of Lancashire’s oldest with significant heritage and atmospheric renovation." | Google Maps

