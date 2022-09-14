Homes Under the Hammer: clean-cut two-bed Lancashire home up for auction with £100k guide price
Going once, going twice!
By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 1:03 pm
For sale by auction on October 25th with Auction House Manchester, this two-bed semi-detached property in Rossendale has a guide price of £100,000 to £125,000 and features an entrance hall, a family lounge, a kitchen/dining room, a conservatory, two double bedrooms, a bathroom, and a garden with raised decked patio. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3