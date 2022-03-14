Here's how you can get a free Vegan Royale at Burger King today - March 14

Get your free Vegan Royale at Burger King

The Burger King Vegan Royale is the meat-free alternative to the iconic chicken burger which has been gaining raving reviews nationwide since its launch last April.

All you need to do to access the offer is sign up or login to you BK account, go to your offers section and either redeem at a counter in a restaurant, or through mobile ordering. The offer is not available to use at kiosks.

The burger consists of a crispy coated, plant-based chicken, ingeniously derived by The Vegetarian Butcher. The Vegan Royale is topped with iceberg lettuce, creamy vegan mayo and crowned with a trademark golden bun, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.

To redeem through mobile ordering

1) Sign in, go to offers section and click the 'Free Vegan Royale' offer

2) Click 'add to mobile order' & select restaurant (mobile ordering available at selected BK stores)

3) Add Vegan Royale to basket

4) Checkout

To redeem at front counter

1) Sign in, go to offers section and click the 'Free Vegan Royale' offer

2) Click 'redeem at restaurant'

3) Present the code to a team member at the front counter

The offer will be available to use from 6am until midnight.