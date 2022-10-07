Here's every Greggs in Lancashire that is open late as part of the company's new campaign - including Preston, Blackpool and Morecambe shops
Greggs has announced certain shops in Lancashire will be open into the evening as part of a new campaign which includes a batch of delicious new items on their menu.
Announcing the news on Twitter, they said: “Yep, you heard us right, now loads of Greggs shops are open even later.”
Customisable pizzas, sides including potato wedges, chicken bites and goujons, as well as a number of warm desserts will be available after 4pm at a number of stores.
Here are all the stores in Lancashire open until 8.30pm if you want to fill your face with some of the new treats …
Preston
St George Shopping Centre, Orchard Street – Hours: Monday to Saturday 7am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8am – 8.30pm
Fishergate – Hours: Monday to Friday 6.30am – 8.30pm, Saturday 7am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8am – 6pm
Blackpool Road – Hours: Monday to Friday 6.30am – 8.30pm, Saturday 7am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8am – 8.30pm
Sharoe Green Lane – Hours: Monday to Saturday 6.30am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8am – 6pm
Eastway, Fulwood – Hours: Monday to Saturday 6.30am – 8.30pm, Sunday 7am – 5pm
Blackpool
Church Street – Hours: Monday to Saturday 6.30am – 8.30pm, Sunday 7am – 8.30pm
Oxford Square – Hours: Monday to Saturday 6.30am – 8.30pm, Sunday 7am – 6pm
Wellbeck Avenue – Hours: Monday to Saturday 7am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8.30am – 4pm
Squires Gate – Hours: Monday to Saturday 7am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8am – 6pm
Colne
Market Street – Hours: Monday to Saturday 7.30am – 8.30pm, Sunday 9am – 4pm
Morecambe
Glentworth Road West – Hours: Monday to Saturday 6.30am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8.30am – 5pm
Accrington
Hyndburn Road – Hours: Monday to Saturday 7am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm
Broadway – Hours: Monday to Saturday 7am – 8.30pm, Sunday 8am – 4pm
Blackburn
King William Street – Hours: Monday to Wednesday 7am – 6pm, Thursday and Friday 7am – 8.30pm, Saturday 7am – 6pm, Sunday 9am – 4pm
Where can I see the new Greggs menu?
You can find it via the Greggs website here.