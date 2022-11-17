When it comes to what you look for in a pub, particularly in the winter months, being cosy is surely up there as a top priority.

Whether that be settling down with a drink by a roaring fireplace or simply a pub that gives you that cosy vibe as soon as you walk through the door, there’s no doubt cosiness is a big draw for customers during the colder months of the year.

We’ve trawled Google to find reviews that mention ‘cosy’ – all of these pubs have a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 from a minimum of 50 reviews.

We haven’t included Micropubs or bars, just pubs.

So, without further ado, here are the 8 cosiest pubs in Preston according to Google reviews.

1. Haighton Manor Haighton Manor on Haighton Green Lane has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 1.2k Google reviews

2. Royal Oak Royal Oak on Blackburn Old Road, Hoghton, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 828 Google reviews

3. Hand & Dagger Hand & Dagger on Treales Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 766 Google reviews

4. The Stags Head The Stags Head on Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 666 Google reviews