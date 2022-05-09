Go veggie for National Vegetarian Week

Here are 11 great Preston eateries to grab a veggie bite to eat next week for National Vegetarian Week May 16-22

It’s National Vegetarian Week next week, May 16-22, – the perfect time to choose veggie and cook more plant-based meals, or even better … eat out!

By Jon Peake
Monday, 9th May 2022, 4:06 pm

We’ve found 11 great eateries in Preston that are, according to Google reviews, great for a vegetarian meal. They aren’t all necessarily vegetarian-only eateries, but they’re veggie options have proven popular with customers.

All of the establishments have a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 marks from compiled reviews.

1. Coco's Soul Food

Coco's Soul Food on Friargate has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 1.1k Google reviews. Telephone 01772 875589

Photo: jpi

2. Fino Tapas

Fino Tapas on Guildhall Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 239 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 556817

Photo: jpi

3. Town House Coffee and Brew Bar

Town House Coffee and Brew Bar on Friargate has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 158 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 828486

Photo: jpi

4. The Tea House

The Tea House on Cannon Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 342 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 396512

Photo: jpi

