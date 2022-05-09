Here are 11 great Preston eateries to grab a veggie bite to eat next week for National Vegetarian Week May 16-22

We’ve found 11 great eateries in Preston that are, according to Google reviews, great for a vegetarian meal. They aren’t all necessarily vegetarian-only eateries, but they’re veggie options have proven popular with customers.
All of the establishments have a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 marks from compiled reviews.
1. Coco's Soul Food
Coco's Soul Food on Friargate has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 1.1k Google reviews. Telephone 01772 875589
Photo: jpi
2. Fino Tapas
Fino Tapas on Guildhall Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 239 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 556817
Photo: jpi
3. Town House Coffee and Brew Bar
Town House Coffee and Brew Bar on Friargate has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 158 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 828486
Photo: jpi
4. The Tea House
The Tea House on Cannon Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 342 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 396512
Photo: jpi