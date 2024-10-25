Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s the most wonderful time of the FEAR!! HARIBO Halloween Monsters are BACK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

And with them is the HARIBO Monsters Approved seal of approval, a definitive list of HARIBO favourites created by kids for kids to help grown-ups avoid disappointment on the doorstep this Halloween.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the HARIBO Monsters are going even further offering grown-ups a helping hand by launching ‘TreatLine’, the UK’s first sweets emergency service in collaboration with Gopuff.

Haribo launches the UK’s first sweets emergency service ‘Monsters Approved Treatline’ providing free goodies and Gopuff delivery.

The ‘TreatLine’ will be available online and deliver Monster Approved sweets straight to your door in minutes, helping grown-ups reward kids for the effort they put in at Halloween (in select markets and whilst supplies last).

And that’s not ghoul… for Bristol, Birmingham and London, the three cities shown to have the least amount of Halloween spirit, the HARIBO TreatLine will be offering 2,250 HARIBO Starmix multipacks (that’s 24,750 individual packs of sweets!) totally free of charge when grown-ups hit the emergency button in the Gopuff app (iOS/Android) on 31st October.

A new survey from HARIBO reveals the varying levels of Halloween spirits across the UK. 70% of families agree that “it’s important to get Halloween right for the kids”, yet half of the grown-ups confess to closing their curtains and pretending to not be at home to avoid trick or treaters on Halloween; Bristol lead the way in the hide and seek stakes with 60% of grown-ups confessing to concealing themselves. Is it any wonder in that case a third of Bristolian kids say they don’t think grown-ups are doing enough to celebrate spooky season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s more, a spine-tingling third of grown-ups admit to not putting much effort into Halloween and a fifth of grown-ups feel like they live in a town that only somewhat or does not embrace Halloween – only 17% reporting Halloween is their favourite seasonal holiday.

From the scary costumes to getting into ghoulish character, kids put effort into Halloween, yet 34% of kids feel a sense of disappointment when the spooky spirit isn’t reciprocated visiting a house with no sweets inside, followed by 24% feeling sadness upon seeing a house without Halloween decorations. Grown-ups, getting the right treats is one way to make sure the little Monsters knocking at your door leave with smiles not scares.

Shock, horror, the city who is least likely to take their children Trick or Treating is Birmingham, with 17% reporting they never or occasionally. Frightening!

Conversely, Brighton is crowned the most spooktacular city in the UK with 36% extending the Halloween celebrations for more than just All Hallows Eve. 32% of grown-ups from Brighton said they would be jealous if their kids had more fun trick or treating at their neighbour’s house, Sheffield said they wouldn’t be jealous at all with just 2% agreeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fifth of dads have sincere dead-ication and a competitive streak, saying they’d be jealous if their kids had more fun trick or treating at a neighbour’s house in comparison to just 8% of mums.

Children’s favourite Halloween activity is trick or treating, followed by eating sweets and carving pumpkins. When it comes to spooky costumes, le freak, c’est chic! The majority of kids, both male and female, want to dress up as a Zombie for Halloween.

Phil Murphy, Vice President, Marketing at HARIBO UK and Ireland said: “The Halloween occasion gets bigger and bigger every year, HARIBO is helping grown-ups see the childlike joy and happiness in all the Halloween fun to be had, no matter your age. To help save Halloween this year, we want to help grown-ups match the effort kids go to and reward them fairly with Monster’s Approved sweets. launching the ‘TreatLine’ with Gopuff is just one of the ways we’re making it even easier to do this, taking pressure off grown-ups to also have a little more time themselves to have some fun. ‘TreatLine’ is available with Gopuff nationwide to get Monster Approved sweets direct to your door.”

So, what’s on offer from HARIBO this Halloween? A selection of limited-edition spooky sweets including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HARIBO Sour Skeletons, available in 140g and 160g packs, £1.25 - HARIBO Sour Skeletons offer a unique sourness throughout its dual flavour, fruit flavour gummies and come in three flavour combinations including Lemon & Lime, Blood Orange & Pineapple and Cherry & Blackcurrant.

HARIBO Monster Z!ng, 160g, £1.25 - The perfect hit of sweet and sour, each bag includes fizzy fruit flavoured gums in three flavours: ghoulish apple, bewitching blackcurrant, lemon and blood orange.

MAOAM Pinballs Halloween, 140g, £1.25 - These Halloween-themed colourful pinballs could be the scariest of them all made up of a Zingly, tingly centre with bursts of spine-tingling apple, eerie orange or bewitching blackcurrant.

HARIBO Trick or Treat multipacks, 160g (packs of 10), £1.49 and 512g (packs of 32), £3.75 - Ideal for those little monster parties or Trick or Treating this Halloween, these packs hold either 10 or 32 spooky mini bags of delicious treats full of pumpkins, frogs and more – perfect for sharing!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HARIBO Starmix multipacks, 176g (11x16g ), £1.80 - The iconic Starmix comes in fang-tastically handy mini bags perfect for Trick or Treaters this Halloween. All of your favourite shapes with that ultimate taste that will send you right off into space. We call them Starmix because they’re all stars! Officially Monsters Approved!