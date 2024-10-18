Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calling all trick or treaters! This Halloween sees the return of HARIBO & MAOAM’s most frightening line up of tantalising treats that are perfect for sharing, making this Halloween, a Happy Halloween.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Back by popular demand, and for a limited time only, HARIBO & MAOAM’s Halloween range is the perfect reward for the nation’s hardworking monsters with flavours and textures to suit all tastes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when you see the ‘Monster Approved’ badges on packs, you know that these treats will be well received by dedicated trick-or-treaters.

Haribo and Maoam reveal spooktacular ‘Monsters Approved’ line-up of treats.

The definitive list of top sweets was curated by kids, for kids, to help grownups avoid disappointment on doorsteps.

Each top sweet received its own badge of approval, the symbol of this year’s Halloween. Why? Because at Halloween, nothing is as scary as getting the wrong treats.

What’s in store for Halloween fans?

HARIBO Sour Skeletons, available in 140g and 160g packs, £1.25 - HARIBO Sour Skeletons offer a unique sourness throughout its dual flavour, fruit flavour gummies and come in three flavour combinations including Lemon & Lime, Blood Orange & Pineapple and Cherry & Blackcurrant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haribo and Maoam reveal spooktacular ‘Monsters Approved’ line-up of treats.

HARIBO Monster Z!ng, 160g, £1.25 - The perfect hit of sweet and sour, each bag includes fizzy fruit flavoured gums in three flavours: ghoulish apple, bewitching blackcurrant, lemon and blood orange.

MAOAM Pinballs Halloween, 140g, £1.25 - These Halloween-themed colourful pinballs could be the scariest of them all made up of a Zingly, tingly centre with bursts of spine-tingling apple, eerie orange or bewitching blackcurrant.

HARIBO Trick or Treat multipacks, 512g, £3.75 - Ideal for those little monster parties or Trick or Treating this Halloween, these packs hold 32 spooky mini bags of delicious treats full of pumpkins, frogs and more – perfect for sharing!

HARIBO Trick or Treat multipacks, 160g, £1.49 - Perfect for sharing, these packs of 10 spooky mini bags are ideal for those little monster parties or Trick or Treating this Halloween, bursting with delicious treats full of pumpkins, frogs and more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HARIBO Starmix multipacks, 176g (11x16g ), £1.80 - Our iconic Starmix comes in fang-tastically handy mini bags perfect for Trick or Treaters this Halloween. All of your favourite shapes with that ultimate taste that will send you right off into space. We call them Starmix because they’re all stars! Officially Monsters Approved!

There is nothing scarier than getting the wrong sweets on Halloween, so don’t be a ghoul, pick up your favourite HARIBO and MAOAM limited edition Halloween treats nooooooowwwww!!