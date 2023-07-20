Hard Rock Manchester adds new Messi chicken sandwich to the menu as part of soccer legend’s ongoing

Inspired by one of the soccer legend’s favorite Argentinian dishes growing up, the new “Milanese style” chicken sandwich is perfectly timed to Messi’s historic entrance into major league soccer (MLS) and more importantly, South Florida, home of the iconic Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Starting today, foodie and football fans around the world can experience a new level of greatness by ordering the Messi Chicken Sandwich at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations, including Hard Rock Cafe® Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m thrilled to bring the flavours of my home country to the world with the launch of my very own chicken sandwich, inspired by one of my favorite dishes, the Milanesa,” said Lionel Messi.

Hard Rock Cafe® Manchester teaming up with global brand ambassador, Lionel Messi

“There has been no better partner than Hard Rock International in bringing this to life. Like any great teammate, Hard Rock has been with me through historic milestones, and I can't wait for my fans all over the world to get a taste of one of my childhood favorites that still makes me feel at home, wherever in the world I am.”

The Messi Chicken Sandwich is inspired by Messi’s love of Milanese, an Argentinian staple. Greatness comes in many forms, proven by this delicious, crispy Milanese-style chicken breast topped with melted Provolone cheese and an herbed aioli. Paired with fresh tomatoes and arugula for a winning bite every time, the Messi Chicken Sandwich is handheld perfection served on a toasted artisan bun.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with global icon, Lionel Messi, and bring the Messi Chicken Sandwich, ‘Made for you by Leo Messi’ to fans in Manchester,” said Aneta Jarzmik, General Manager, Hard Rock Cafe Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Messi Burger has been a huge hit since it landed on our menu last year. On behalf of our team members, we can’t wait for guests to get a taste of this iconic new offering, sure to be another fan favourite.”

As part of the campaign, Hard Rock International has released a TV commercial directed by Marco Grandia and the Yes, We’re Open agency titled “Something New is Cooking,” starring Lionel Messi and now airing in local markets around the world. In addition, fans can unlock unique 360 digital experiences by scanning a QR code, leading to a special welcome message from Lionel Messi himself, an AR experience with Messi and the Chicken Sandwich, Messi trivia games, online shopping and more.

“Greatness Happens Here” ushers in the next era of Hard Rock International’s partnership with Messi, following the March 2022 launch of the “LIVE GREATNESS” campaign and the Messi Burger. In November 2022, the brand launched a new co-branded retail collection and special-edition version of the fan-favorite Messi Burger – the Champion's Edition – in honor of Messi’s world championship run and historic win.

To stay tuned for upcoming announcements stemming from the “Greatness Happens Here” campaign and find additional information on Hard Rock Cafe, please visit https://www.hardrockcafe.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad