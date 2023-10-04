Shocking new research suggests that four in 10 Brits start the day with a biscuit.

A further 22 per cent of us tuck into cake for breakfast, according to data from Whole Earth.

Their research indicates almost a quarter (23 per cent) tuck into chocolate first thing, a fifth (22 per cent) admit to eating cake or last night’s leftover takeaway (21 per cent), while crisps (16 per cent), energy drinks (14 per cent), sweets (13 per cent) and popcorn (five per cent) are also on the nation’s morning menus.

Nutritionist Holly Snowdon who worked with Whole Earth on the study said: "Starting your day with sugar, even from seemingly healthy options like fruit or granola, can lead to energy crashes and cravings throughout the rest of the day.

“Instead, opting for low-sugar, high-protein breakfasts like porridge with peanut butter or avocado and eggs on rye will help to maintain stable blood sugar levels and curb mid-morning cravings.

“Ingredients like peanut butter with no-added sugar are perfect as they provide a source of healthy fats, protein and fibre that balance blood sugar, offer slow-release energy, and have anti-inflammatory benefits. Essentially, combining fats and protein with carbs slows glucose absorption into the bloodstream, so balanced breakfasts are key.”

For an idea of where to go for a breakfast you don’t have to make, click on the pages below.

Whittle Vintage Tea Room, 34 Chorley Old Road, Whittle le Woods Whittle Vintage Tea Room gets a top rating of 5 stars on Tripadvisor. One customer said: "Good breakfast in a cute cafe. I had poached egg on avocado toast and it was delicious."

Happy Bunnies, Liverpool Road, Longton This cafe, with it's colourful windows and decor, scores 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. One person said: "Been meaning to try the vegan breakfast here for a while now - it was absolutely delicious. The best breakfast I've ever had."

The Bees Country Kitchen, Fleet Street, Primrose Gardens, Chorley Amelia Lamb of The Bees Country Kitchen, pictured at a Taste of Chorley. This newly-opened cafe scores 5/5 on Tripadvisor. One person said: "Totally awesome bacon barm, hot delicious coffee. The new cafe is really comfortable and welcoming, staff friendly and a great vibe."

Poachers, Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge, Preston Hungry Horse at the Poachers rates as 4/5 from more than 1,000 reviews. Customers have remarked on the food atmosphere and quick service.