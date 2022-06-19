William Robinson, managing director of Robinson’s Brewery (pub division) which owns The Black Horse in Friargate, Preston, delved into the company archives this week after the pub was re-listed by English Heritage.

Already a Grade II building, the listing has been amended to now include the unique interior, and to help protect it for future generations of punters.

>>>Click here to see more photos of how it looks today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top of the plans from 1926. See photo 2 for the bottom part with the u-shaped bar

The “impressive pub” dates from the boom years of Victorian urban pub building, and is the only British pub with entrances on three different streets.

It was rebuilt in 1898 to the designs of local architect J A Seward for Kay’s Atlas Brewery of Manchester, and when Robinson’s bought it on June 3, 1929, they set about making a few changes.

Originally there was a ‘Market Room’ (a meeting room for market days) at the rear, but in 1929 this was replaced by the present, U-shaped seating area plus indoor toilets.

The drawing shows the plans for the bar, which were drawn up three years beforehand, in December 1926.

Part 2: Showing the 1926 designs for the u-shaped bar

Mr Robinson said: “We’re extremely proud to own pubs with such a rich British history.

"Providing people with a real connection to history and offering traditional inns that show the life of the pub through the ages is very important to us, so we’re proud the pub’s listing has been updated.”

Landlord Dan Taylor said: “It’s good that the pub’s been relisted. We’re very proud of the pub and it’s important we don’t lose the historical gems in Preston.”

How the bar looks today