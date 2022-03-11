Each of these refreshing beers will set you back less than £3.50 per pint to get you in the mood for the weekend.

Today’s delicious picks will take your tastebuds of on a tantalising journey with something to suit all preferences, from traditional bitterness crafted by award-winning breweries to refreshing exotic fruit twists like chocolate orange and passionfruit notes.

And this taste sensation can be all yours from as little as £2.50 a pint.

If you want to feature your pub’s guest ales in the Lancashire Post then send please details of the day’s selection to [email protected] next Friday morning.

1. WLEP-11-03-22-American Pale Crafty Beggars Ale-NW American Pale is a session ale with a refreshing citrus flavour and a floral aroma using American hops, served at Crafty Beggars Ale House, 284b Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston. It is 4 percent and made by Avid Brewing Company. All ales are £3 at the pub’s Tuesday Club. Photo: Crafty Beggars Ale Photo Sales

2. WLEP-11-03-22-The Light Brigade Crafty Beggars Ale The Light Brigade has a sweet fruity aroma and a strong dry, citrus finish, with a 4 percent strength. Made by Ben’s Brewery, it costs just £3 at Crafty Beggars Ale House, 284b Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston. Photo: Crafty Beggars Ale Photo Sales

3. WLEP-11-03-22-Saltaire Titus at Crafty Beggars Ale House-NW Saltaire Titus has a traditional bitterness and a twist of citrus, making it a clean, contemporary take on a British classic; 3.9 percent, by Saltaire Brewery, and served at Crafty Beggars Ale House, 284b Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston. £3 at the pub’s Tuesday Club. Photo: Crafty Beggars Ale House Photo Sales

4. WLEP-11-03-22Comet at Crafty Beggars Ale House-NW Leyland Comet at Crafty Beggars Ale House is a refreshing ultra pale ale hopped with Comet and Cascade; 3.8 percent by Crankshaft Brewery. £3 on a Tuesday. Photo: Crafty Beggars Ale House Photo Sales