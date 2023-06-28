Grimsargh Field Day 2023: photos of the annual June event that takes part in Grimsargh village
Grimsargh Field Day, famed for family funfair attractions, parades down the high street, sunny June weather and a pint in the beer garden.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 28th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 09:50 BST
Smiling, dancing, drinking and getting to know your community, here are 15 of your best pictures from the yearly event that attracts families from all across the county.
Pictures courtesy of Mark Ashmore.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 4