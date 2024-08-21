Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To help bring a taste of Asian inspiration to your meals, healthy recipe box service, Green Chef, has launched its new konjac noodle range, featuring 16 diverse recipes, designed to provide tasty meals to those looking for low carb, low calorie and high fibre dishes.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From a Malaysian Inspired Salmon Laksa with Konjac Noodles to an Indonesian Inspired Pork & Konjac Noodle Stir-Fry, the recipe range features flavours from across the globe. With something for everyone to enjoy, the range is designed to introduce customers to new and exciting flavour combinations which also keep you feeling fuller for longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Konjac noodles are noodles made from the corm of the konjac yam and the noodles are almost translucent, taking on the flavour of whatever they are paired with, making them perfect for dishes that are inspired by cuisines from around the world.

Green Chef launches new healthy recipes featuring Konjac Noodles.

Konjac noodles also act as a prebiotic helping to improve gut health, as the glucomannan acts as a food source for the healthy bacteria in your gut.

The noodles do not contain wheat, milk or eggs meaning they are a great option for individuals wanting to follow a gluten-free, keto or vegan diet.

Lily Keeling, Green Chef’s Registered Nutritionist said: “I am so excited to introduce konjac noodles to the Green Chef offering. The range features a host of recipes consisting of high-quality ingredients which will leave our customers feeling full, fuelled and invigorated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With such a large number of recipes within the range, Green Chef customers have plenty of choice through a diverse menu which encapsulates delicious flavour combinations, without needing to compromise on their dietary plan of choice.”

Green Chef launches new healthy recipes featuring Konjac Noodles.

The konjac noodle range is available to order on the Green Chef website and app now, with prices starting at £5.99pp. Green Chef customers can also buy konjac noodles as a pantry item in the add-ons section of the menu.

The full konjac recipe range includes:

1. Spicy Pulled Pork and Konjac Noodle Ramen with Carrot Ribbons and Miso Mushrooms

2. Hoisin Turkey Stir-Fry with Konjac Noodles, Mangetout and Baby Corn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Thai Inspired Peanut Chicken with Konjac Noodles and Green Beans

4. Indonesian Inspired Pork & Konjac Noodle Stir-Fry with Sugar Snap Peas, Peanuts and a Siracha Drizzle

5. Prawn Summer Roll Inspired Salad with Konjac Noodles, Satay Sauce and Sesame Seeds

6. Sambal Venison Steak & Sesame Hoisin Konjac Noodles with Radish, Pak Choi and Peanuts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Ginger Chicken & Cashew Butter Konjac Noodle Cold Salad with Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons and Black Sesame Seeds

8. Spicy Kung Pao Inspired Chicken Stir-Fry with Konjac Noodles and Peanuts

9. Coconut Cashew Butter Tantanmen Inspired Pork Ramen with Konjac Noodles, Spinach, Sambal and Black Sesame Seeds

10. Malaysian Inspired Salmon Laksa with Konjac Noodles

11. Chinese Inspired Spicy Lamb Konjac Noodles with Pak Choi and Chilli Sesame Oil

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12. Spicy Korean Inspired Gochujang Lamb Konjac Noodles with Sugar Snap Peas and Crispy Onions

13. Spicy Chicken Gyoza Ramen with Miso Mushrooms, Konjac Noodles and a Sambal Drizzle

14. Red Thai Inspired Mussel Laksa with Konjac Noodles and Baby Corn

15. Scallop and Konjac Noodle Yellow Thai Laksa with Pak Choi, Green Beans, Sesame Seeds and a Sambal Drizzle

16. Satay Inspired Chicken with Indonesian Style Konjac Noodles and Pickled Cucumber Ribbons