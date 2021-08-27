Grassroots music with wall-to-wall turf - it's got to be Preston's Glastonferret Festival

With the venue carpeted wall-to-wall in real turf, up to 35 bands and performers make up the most ambitious line-up yet for a unique music event which has been rocking the city since the noughties.

The festival, which had to be cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions, got underway last night and goes on until late Sunday with the cast list reading like a Who's Who of the North West music scene.

Grace Monaco, The Orielles, Moon and the Beams, Rook and the Ravens and Gigawatts got Thursday's proceedings underway in the Glastopub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace Monaco kicks things off on the opening night of Glastonferret (Image: The Ferret).

"The place was absolutely buzzing," said Ferret manager Matt Fawbert.

"There was a capacity crowd and it was a tremendous night. We're looking forward to another three days of this.

"After having missed last year it was great to get back and, from the atmosphere it generated, I think everyone was ready for it."

Today, from 4pm, it is the turn of acts like Bob Vylan, Big Joanie, The Goa Express, Problem Patterns, The Empire Police, Crapsons and Masters of the Scene.

The Orielles perform their set on Thursday evening (Image: The Ferret).

And there are even bigger bills on Saturday and Sunday from noon through to late as Ferret fans enjoy the likes of Billy Nomates, Witch Fever, Deja Vega, The Hiphopalippz, Red Rum Club, The Skinner Brothers and Sugarstore.

"We have a small number of tickets left for today and Sunday, but Saturday is sold out," added Matt.

Glastonferret was first staged back in 2008 and has since proved to be one of Preston's top weekends of the year for live music.

Back then the Ferret hit on the "daft but brilliant" idea of turfing the inside of the venue and providing hay bales for revellers to sit on. The concept was a big hit and has been used ever since, leading to its slogan as "The Original Indoor Turfed Festival."

Glastonferret was originally launched as a music event for those unable to get tickets for the real Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.