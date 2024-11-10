The Good Food Award celebrates culinary diversity and has become a respected authority in the nation’s food industry.

Its annual awards honour local, independent businesses that create delicious dishes and serve as the backbone of our communities, providing a space for people to come together to enjoy the very best of British cuisine.

This year, there are a number of deserving Lancashire businesses who have earned its recognition for their hard work and dedication to their craft.

Congratulations to all those who made the list. Check them out and pay them a visit, you won’t regret it. Bon Appétit!

1 . Bar Pintxos, 36 Market Place, Preston - 2024/25 Good Food Award winner – Blue Ribbon. Bar Pintxos, Preston | Bar Pintxos Photo Sales

2 . Cheyettes Coffee Bar, The Shore, Hest Bank, Morecambe - 2024/25 Good Food Award winner – Blue Ribbon. Cheyettes Coffee Bar, Hest Bank, Morecambe | Cheyettes Coffee Bar Photo Sales

3 . Rise Brunch, Miller Arcade, Preston - 2024/25 Good Food Award winner – Blue Ribbon. Rise Brunch, Preston | Rise Brunch Photo Sales

4 . Holy Cannoli, 7 Palatine Buildings, Great Harwood - 2024/25 Good Food Award winner – Gold Seal. Holy Cannoli, Great Harwood | Holy Cannoli Photo Sales