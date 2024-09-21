Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nothing signals the start of the festive season more than some tantalising tastebud pleasers from OREO and Cadbury.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

And this year’s seasonal offering brings the iconic flavour of gingerbread to you in a brand new cookie format as OREO launches the new, Limited Edition Gingerbread Flavour.

Taking you to the heights of holiday spirit, the new, Limited Edition OREO Gingerbread (£1.50 RRP) features cookies crafted with the warming flavour of gingerbread, filled with a luscious vanilla creme that is sure to become your festive favourite.

Get your seasonal snack-on, with OREO and Cadbury’s Festive Treats.

Each bite promises to be a pleasing experience to both the palate and the eyes, as the cookies feature an imprinted design of a gingerbread person to give an added touch of festive cheer - one to get your mitts on now, as the limited edition OREO Gingerbread is in-store and available until the end of December.

Biscuit lovers can also rejoice as OREO and Cadbury announce the return of some seasonal snacking favourites:

THE SPOOKY SNACK FOR HALLOWEEN

The Spooky Halloween OREO (£1.50 RRP) gives a bewitching twist on the classic OREO cookie with new pumpkin designs on each cookie adding a touch of eerie delight for Halloween festivities. Whether you're sharing with trick-or-treaters, or enjoying a spooky snack solo, these cookies are sure to bring a wicked taste to your Halloween celebrations. The limited edition pack offers Big Ticket Savings on family fun days out in partnership with Merlin Entertainment.

A (SH)ELF-FUL OF CHRISTMAS CRACKERS

For those of us who prefer a white chocolate treat, the limited edition box of OREO White Enrobed Cookies (£2.00 RRP) are the perfect addition to your winter festivities. The famous original OREO cookie is coated in a smooth, snowy white chocolate, delivering a party for your palate with every bite.

A timeless favourite, OREO Festive Favourite Selection Box (£2.75 RRP) is back. Made up of four tasty varieties; Original, Golden, White Enrobed and Milk Enrobed. The limited-edition collection is the perfect treat for both gatherings and for gifting a loved one.

The ultimate cookie-lover’s dream has come true! OREO Yard Stick (£4.00 RRP) is filled with 40 original OREO’s to share with family and friends. So, if you’re a cookie enthusiast, this treat is the yard-stick of measurement for you.

A seasonal classic has been reinvented as Cadbury updates Festive Friends to Cadbury Festive Animals (£1.50 RRP). From ferocious lions to adorable elephants, these fun shaped semi-covered milk chocolate biscuits, will help you capture your wild side this Christmas.

Delight the chocolate lovers in your life by spoiling them with a packet of Cadbury Snowy Fingers (£1.75 RRP). These crunchy biscuits cloaked in a silky, smooth layer of white and milk chocolate are the ultimate melt-in-the-mouth mid-winter snack.

Josep Sallares, Brand Manager of Seasonal Biscuits at Mondelēz International says: “We are all about bringing people together and creating joyful moments, especially during the festive season. This year, we are excited to offer a range of seasonal delights that cater to everyone’s taste, from the warm and spicy OREO Gingerbread Flavoured cookie that perfectly captures the essence of Christmas, to the much-loved Cadbury and OREO classics making their seasonal return. Our festive selection from Cadbury and OREO are crafted to add an extra layer of sweetness to holiday celebrations, ensuring there’s a perfect treat for everyone to enjoy.”

As the excitement of the festive period approaches, the seasonal ranges will be available from early Autumn at selected retailers nationwide while stocks last.