Preston Council is to review the licence of a city centre bar next week – after one of the owners assaulted a customer.

James Peoples, 36, who has since stepped down as a director, admitted to ABH (assault occasioning actual bodily harm) after an incident at Sylvester’s Bar and Soul Lounge in Church Street on October 2.

Police were called at approximately 1.20am by paramedics, who found the 72-year-old customer unconsious following the attack. He was taken to hospital and later discharged.

“Heavily intoxicated”

Preston Town Hall

Police now want licensing bosses to check whether the premises is fit to run.

In a report to Preston Council, police state: “The company director was deemed to be heavily intoxicated throughout the incident.

"In May 2023, Lancashire Constabulary received a similar report where the same director saw allegations of racial abuse after he had been ejected from the premises by door staff.

"A Licensed Premises has an obilgation up promote the Licensing Objectives, however one of the directors of the company that hold the Premises Licence has proven to be a source of Crime & Disorder at the premises.”

Meeting

The matter will be discussed at Preston Town Hall on Thursday, November 23 at 10.30am.

Since Peoples’ resignation on October 14, Leroy Allen is the sole director of the company.

What punishment did James Peoples get?

Peoples, of Dodgson Place, Preston, was handed a 12-month community order and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work for the assault.