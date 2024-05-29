Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some big names in the world of food will be at this popular Lancashire food festival!

Excitement is building ahead of the free-to-attend 2024 Accrington Food Festival, which will take place in Accrington Town Centre on Saturday June 1 (10am-4pm).

The event will feature a star studded main cooking demonstration area on Broadway including TV and Michelin Star chef, Glynn Purnell, Netflix's Molly Robbins who returns to compere the main stage and local chef Paul Fox, owner of The Crafty Fox in Accrington.

Glynn will be cooking a special fish-based dish at 11:30am, Paul will be dishing up a treat at 2:30pm, while Molly will be showcasing her cake decorating skills at both 10:30am and 3pm.

TV and Michelin Star Chef Glynn Purnell will headline the main stage on Broadway alongside Netflix star and compere Molly Robbins.

Also on Broadway will be a fantastic continental food market featuring cuisine from Morocco, Belgium, India and many more.

On Blackburn Road, there will be an amazing range of food, drink and craft stalls for visitors to visit including cheese, pizza, ice cream, coffee, gin, Caribbean food and much more.

There will also be an incredible display of Accrington Market traders on the town square in the Accrington Market pods.

The food festival is a free to attend event with over 60 food stalls.

Into the Arndale and a magnificent display of flags from around the world will be on display to celebrate the diversity and culture of Hyndburn, with visitors to the Food Festival encouraged to check it out and take a selfie.

There will also be a full day of activities to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, headlined by a war re-enactment at 1pm in the grounds of St James' Church.

A brand new addition to the Accrington Food Festival will be a free Spitfire Simulator Experience which will give visitors the chance to take off and land, fly over Dover, France or London.

A special commemoration to D Day including a mad piper will take place at 1pm/

Friday 31st May will also see a special ‘Taste of Hyndburn' bus tour, which will be hosted by Paul Fox and will see local business leaders enjoy a culinary journey by visiting food outlets around the borough.

These businesses include: The Crafty Fox and 2 Sisters Café & Bistro in Accrington; Café William in Altham; Brie Mine and Holy Cannoli in Great Harwood; and the recently crowned "best pub in Lancashire" The Britannia in Oswaldtwistle.

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: "The line-up is very exciting and we feel that we have provided something for all the family. With delicious food, great entertainment and a special commemoration of D-Day, we have a jam packed day of activities."

Leader of the Council, Councillor Munsif Dad, said: "The Accrington Food & Drink Festival is one of the best events of the year and one that we all look forward to. There is always a real buzz around the town on Food Festival day and we are excited to be part of it."