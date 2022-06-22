The crowds at a past Lytham Festival enjoying the music

From Italian to Indian. Here are 10 great places to eat in Lytham according to Tripadvisor if you're going to the Lytham Festival - June 28-July 10

The fabulous Lytham Festival is fast approaching and if you’ve got tickets you’ll want to know where the best places are to eat at before using up your enjoy throwing shapes on the dancefloor (we mean field!)

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 12:42 pm

Staged on the banks of Lancashire’s stunning Ribble Estuary, the festival was the brainchild of friends Daniel Cuffe and Peter Taylor.

What started out as two local lads having an idea for a one-night event for Leafy Lytham is now a huge event on the national music calendar, with fans travelling from all four corners of the UK as well as from overseas to witness and take part in this festival

There are some fine eateries in Lytham to fuel yourself before you put on your dancing shoes, here are 10 of the best according to Tripadvisor.

1. Bistro St Annes

Cafe/British, Orchard Road corner of Wood Street. Tripadvisor rating 5 out of 5 from 226 reviews

2. Novello

Italian/European, Clifton Street. Tripadvisor rating 4.5 out of 5 from 390 reviews

3. Seafarers Restaurant

Fish & Chips, Clifton Drive South. Tripadvisor rating 4 out of 5 from 750 reviews

4. Station Pub and Grill

Bar/British, Station Square. Tripadvisor rating 4.5 out of 5 from 610 reviews

