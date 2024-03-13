Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Waterloo Hotel in Trafalgar Street is for sale with Whiteacres Property Ltd for £350,000. The historic stone built property, which is part of the Weavers Triangle re development, has undergone extensive refurbishment including a new roof, re-wiring, re-pointing and new windows.

In 2022 ambitious plans were submitted by applicants Spacious Place Life, in collaboration with a local chef, to Burnley Council to transform the building into a fine dining restaurant. A spokesman for Whiteacres said: “The property is positioned in a highly prominent location on the corner of Sandygate with excellent frontage to Trafalgar Street. The building is within a short drive of junction 10 of the M65 motorway and within walking distance to Burnley town centre. The property is well located for Manchester Road railway link and is also within walking distance of Burnley's main bus station.”

The former Waterloo Hotel in Burnley, which was earmarked to be the town's first Michelin starred restaurant, is back on the market for £350,000

