News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Human remains found as officers search for missing man Edward Forrester
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Photo: Alfredandco.Photo: Alfredandco.
Photo: Alfredandco.

Former textile mill, Holmes Mill, marks another stunning summer of celebrations in these 20 pictures of dream weddings in the Lancashire venue

Holmes Mill based in the heart of Clitheroe boasts a luxury wedding venue shown in these 20 pictures of fabulous festivities.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST

Holmes Mill in the Ribble Valley dates back to 1823 and has been converted from historic cotton mill into an entertainment venue providing the perfect wedding setting.

Lancashire Post requested a further insight into the summer weddings of 2023 at Holmes Mill and have been provided with 20 beautiful pictures of couples tying the knot.

Photo: Alfredandco.

1. Alfredandco (38).jpg

Photo: Alfredandco. Photo: Alfredandco

Photo Sales
Photo: Alfredandco

2. Alfredandco (40).jpg

Photo: Alfredandco Photo: Alfredandco

Photo Sales
Picture: Alfredandco

3. Alfredandco (60).jpg

Picture: Alfredandco Photo: Alfredandco

Photo Sales
Photo: Alfredandco

4. Alfredandco (71).jpg

Photo: Alfredandco Photo: Alfredandco

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireClitheroeRibble ValleyLancashire Post