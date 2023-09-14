Former textile mill, Holmes Mill, marks another stunning summer of celebrations in these 20 pictures of dream weddings in the Lancashire venue
Holmes Mill based in the heart of Clitheroe boasts a luxury wedding venue shown in these 20 pictures of fabulous festivities.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST
Holmes Mill in the Ribble Valley dates back to 1823 and has been converted from historic cotton mill into an entertainment venue providing the perfect wedding setting.
Lancashire Post requested a further insight into the summer weddings of 2023 at Holmes Mill and have been provided with 20 beautiful pictures of couples tying the knot.
1 / 5