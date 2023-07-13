Food review: The Bay Horse in Worsthorne is the perfect spot to drink and dine

Empty shells dotted throughout villages, towns and cities are monuments of a once thriving heritage, they're reminders of a tradition that had survived centuries yet perished in this new age.

While breweries and landlords crank up rental prices, engineering a financial hike behind the bar or in the kitchen, we've become accustomed to making the most of supermarket offers to accompany our takeaways.

Thankfully, there are still those battle-hardened individuals fighting on the front-line in the hospitality industry's war against changing trends and cultural shifts.

The Bay Horse Worsthorne

They are the reason why these establishments are still standing, still trading, still deflecting the shrapnel that has hit and hurt venues in their vicinity.

These are the seemingly indelible gems that are worthy and deserving of our continuous support and custom, because if these properties hadn't had the time and effort invested in them, they too could have been heading in a similar direction.

The Bay Horse in Worsthorne is a prime example of a business making a fist of things in what have been trying and testing times, with dedicated members of staff being the catalyst for such regeneration.

Their vision and expertise has transformed this once dated and drab-looking establishment into a warm, welcoming and atmospheric sanctuary.

The Bay Horse Worsthorne

A lick of paint, a substantial spring clean and some remodelling has revitalised the decor and ambience considerably, upgrading the character and personality of this Victorian tavern.

The watering hole, which sits in its own little hamlet, and is flanked by the rolling hills and valleys that once inspired the Bronte sisters, has had new life breathed into it under new management.

The modernised aesthetics have been matched with a renovated menu and generously-stocked bar area, decorated with a triple offering of Beavertown on draught, including "Neck Oil", "Gamma Ray" and "Bones" Lager. That's already a win in my eyes!

The food offering is vast, and varied, providing a range of 'pub classics' such as cheese and onion pie, sausage and mash, and beer battered cod and chips, to more refined and inventive options including braised steak and stilton pie, moules mariniere, pan seared sea bass, tandoori buttered chicken and hoisin noodles.

The Bay Horse Worsthorne

If you'd prefer something from the grill then a farm-assured rib-eye steak might be to your liking, or perhaps an 8oz gammon sirloin or a rack of ribs will be your meal of choice.

There is also a fine array of sandwiches, burgers, pizzas and, for those looking for a healthier option, then a chicken and bacon caesar, a feta salad bowl, an Asian salad or a warm sea bass salad might whet your appetite.

And there's an ensemble of side dishes and sauces to accompany and compliment the main event, from French fries, salt and pepper chips, garlic and parmesan fries, garlic and rosemary parmentier potatoes, coleslaw, side salad, prawn crackers and tenderstem broccoli.

We dined on a Sunday so, of course, we went with the traditional option of a roast. Between us we sampled the show-stopping slow braised lamb shank, the Goosnargh chicken ballotine and the protagonist of the piece, the roast beef, a prerequisite for any holy day feasting.

The Bay Horse Worsthorne

Plates are carefully and creatively presented - with the decoration making your mouth want to eat what the eyes can see - but the majority of dishes won't come with miserly Michelin-star sized portions.

Meals are hearty, homely and wholesome, they are full of flavour, and the texture to taste ratio of the calamari and the crunchy salt and pepper chicken starters was exquisitely balanced and really set the standard.

The lamb fell off the bone and melted in the mouth, the Yorkshire pudding was light and crispy, the Yorkshire potatoes boasted a fantastically fluffy interior and a crunchier coat, and the pan jus elevated each and every element of the banquet.

It isn't easy to feed and satisfy a family-of-five, but the Bay Horse nailed the brief. To top it all off, the kids were left smiling from ear to ear when they were treated to warm, soft and gooey chocolate fudge cakes with ice cream. Perfect!

We then rounded off our stay in the beer garden; the kids had plenty of room to roam free, allowing me to savour every sip of my pint. It caters for all conditions too, with sheltered booths situated adjacent to the table tennis table, where diners and drinkers can channel their competitive edge and burn a few extra calories.