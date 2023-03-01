A number of takeaways in Preston have received a one or two-stars out of five hygiene rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

What does each numbered rating mean?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

These are the takeaways in Preston which scored either one or two out of five stars in their most recent inspection, meaning they require improvement.

1 . The takeaways in Preston with a one or two-star hygiene rating The takeaways in Preston with a one or two-star hygiene rating Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Deepdale Tandoori Deepdale Tandoori on Meadow Street has a ONE STAR rating from the Food Standards Agency following its most recent inspection in January 2023 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Franguitos Franguitos on Moor Lane has a ONE STAR rating from the Food Standards Agency following its most recent inspection in August 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Gyros & Wraps Gyros & Wraps on Moor Lane has a ONE STAR rating from the Food Standards Agency following its most recent inspection in August 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales