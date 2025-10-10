26 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.placeholder image
26 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

Food hygiene fails and passes as 26 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 17:29 BST

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

26 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

No 4 Pub, a pub, bar or nightclub at Number Four And Freemasons Hotel Layton Road, Blackpool was given a score of one after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

1. No 4 Pub

No 4 Pub, a pub, bar or nightclub at Number Four And Freemasons Hotel Layton Road, Blackpool was given a score of one after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

Vegas, at 58 Water Lane, Preston was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 9.

2. Vegas

Vegas, at 58 Water Lane, Preston was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 9. Photo: Google

Naafiah, at 17 Harewood Road, Preston was given a score of two on September 9.

3. Naafiah

Naafiah, at 17 Harewood Road, Preston was given a score of two on September 9. Photo: Google

Rated 5: The Barn at The Square, Scorton, Lancashire; rated on September 26.

4. The Barn at The Square, Scorton

Rated 5: The Barn at The Square, Scorton, Lancashire; rated on September 26. Photo: Google

