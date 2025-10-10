When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

26 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . No 4 Pub No 4 Pub, a pub, bar or nightclub at Number Four And Freemasons Hotel Layton Road, Blackpool was given a score of one after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Vegas Vegas, at 58 Water Lane, Preston was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 9. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Naafiah Naafiah, at 17 Harewood Road, Preston was given a score of two on September 9. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Barn at The Square, Scorton Rated 5: The Barn at The Square, Scorton, Lancashire; rated on September 26. Photo: Google Photo Sales