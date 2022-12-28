First of its kind ‘festival of darts’ launches at Bamber Bridge micro pub

Steve and Jenny Eaves from Fulwood launched online darts retail site Red Rose Darts a month ago, and hope to expand into a specialist retail shop in central Lancashire - as there is nothing available closer than St Helen's or Accrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To test the water, tomorrow (Thursday, December 29) they will be running a pop-up event at the Beer Box in Bamber Bridge, offering 'try before you buy' options, specialist advice, competitions, and the bar will open for raft ales, lagers and soft drinks throughout.

Steve Eaves of Red Rose Darts

Where did the idea come from?

Steve, 42, said: "I've always been into darts, but this idea has come together in the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My friends know I'm a big fan of darts and they'd ask me to recommend things to them, and I'd always point them to online shops.

"There's nothing in central Lancashire where you can actually go and pick darts up and try them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can go to Argos or to Sports Direct, but the range is limited and you can't try anything, so you can end up stuck with something you don't really like.

"So the whole idea of the pop-up event is to offer something me and my friends would have liked."

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s on offer?

From 1-9pm there will be multiple dartboards set up inside the pub, and players can try as many sets of darts as they like. If anyone is new to darts or has been inspired by the ongoing Darts World Championship, Steve will be on hand to give guidance and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a range of products to buy on the day, as well as free-to-enter competitions and mystery prizes on offer.

Steve said: "Pubs have had a difficult time recently, so we hope as many people as possible are able to attend. It’s a great way to have some fun and to support two small businesses based in Preston."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popularity

Steve said the popularity of darts is "hugely growing", and is the second most-watched televised sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It's not just men in their 30s and 40s watching and playing, there's a lot of women and children too. My kids are six and nine and were engrossed with my wife for hours watching the World Championships last night.

"It's such an easy game to follow."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the future

Steve, who has worked in procurement for 20 years has built his website himself in his spare time, with the hope that it can become a full-time job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He plans to run several pop-up events and test the appetite for darts with local people before taking a plunge into committing to a formal retail space.

He said the most popular items on his website are currently entry-level darts around the £20-£25 mark, being sold to people who play at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad