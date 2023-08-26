News you can trust since 1886
First look at historic Preston pub transformed by stunning £170,000 refurbishment

A historic and beloved Longridge pub has undergone a stunning facelift as part of a groundbreaking £170,000 renovation.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Aug 2023, 08:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 08:26 BST

Having closed its doors on August 13, The Towneley Arms Hotel on Berry Lane has since been transformed ahead of its scheduled reopening ahead of this Bank Holiday weekend.

The pub’s proprietors, the Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars, and its new licensees, the Lancashire-based pub company Blind Tiger Inns, are expecting the refurb to also create 10 new jobs whilst transforming the venue into one of the area’s main community hubs for sport and entertainment.

PICTURE GALLERY: Take a look around the new pub following the renovation

“The pub looks absolutely sensational and we can’t wait for everyone in Longridge to visit us over the bank holiday weekend,” said The Towneley Arms’ pub operator Gary. “Everyone has been so supportive and welcoming and we can’t wait to put this pub back on the map.

“We want everyone to join us, from families, sport fans, children, dogs, and all age ranges, because this is a pub that everyone can enjoy together,” he added. “I can’t wait to see what the next few months bring; it’s going to be a belter”.

