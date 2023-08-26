Having closed its doors on August 13, The Towneley Arms Hotel on Berry Lane has since been transformed ahead of its scheduled reopening ahead of this Bank Holiday weekend.

The pub’s proprietors, the Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars, and its new licensees, the Lancashire-based pub company Blind Tiger Inns, are expecting the refurb to also create 10 new jobs whilst transforming the venue into one of the area’s main community hubs for sport and entertainment.

“The pub looks absolutely sensational and we can’t wait for everyone in Longridge to visit us over the bank holiday weekend,” said The Towneley Arms’ pub operator Gary. “Everyone has been so supportive and welcoming and we can’t wait to put this pub back on the map.