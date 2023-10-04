Finalists announced for Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The anticipation is building as the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2023, the UK's most prestigious recognition of Pan Asian cuisine, announces its finalists. The event, scheduled for Sunday, October 8, will take place at London's Hilton Park Lane and is set to draw a distinguished crowd of Asian restaurateurs, politicians, dignitaries, and celebrities. Hosting the ceremony will be BBC presenters Samantha Simmonds and Paul Martin, adding an air of sophistication to the evening.

ARTA 2023 will bring together the crème de la crème of Asian restaurants and takeaways from across the United Kingdom, all vying for the coveted titles of best restaurant in their region or nationally. This marks a significant accolade in the UK Asian restaurant industry.

After an extensive public nominations process, a rigorous assessment was carried out to determine the leading Asian culinary establishments. Criteria such as service quality, product quality, value for money, and food hygiene ratings, in addition to the number of public nominations, were used to identify the finalists.

Here are the finalists for ARTA 2023 in various categories:

Newcomer of the Year:

Savci, Stopsley, Luton

Tanishq Restaurant & Bar, Ongar, Chelmsford

Shimlas, Attleborough, Norwich

Coco Buffer, Weston-Super-Mare

Fine Dine Restaurant of the Year:

Dhoom, Dunfermline, Kirkaldy

Dining Room, Sheerness, Rochester

Blue Jasmine, Ocean Village, Southampton

Chaskaa Indian, Bruntsfield, Edinburgh

Korean Restaurant of the Year:

Cafe Andamiro, Newington, Edinburgh

Bento Bab, Aldgate, London

Yori, Piccadilly Circus, London

Bullgogi Restaurant, Notting Hill, London

Japanese Restaurant of the Year:

Tanakatsu, Camden, London

Maneki Ramen, Worcester

Sakura, Weston-super-Mare

Sapporo Teppanyaki, Castlefield, Manchester

Street Food Restaurant of the Year:

Mowgli Street Food, Brighton

Streetly Balti, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham

Twisted Indian Street Food, Blackpool

My Delhi, Newcastle upon Tyne

European Restaurant of the Year:

Kashmir House, Paris, France

New Delhi, Milano, Italy

Tamasha, Playa Blanca, Spain

Royal Indian Restaurant, Munich, Germany

Sri Lankan Restaurant of the Year:

Copper Ceylon, Bromley, London

The Pier Ceylon, Herne Bay, Canterbury

Colombo Kitchen Restaurant, Worcester Park, Kingston upon Thames

Rathiga Restaurant & Bar, Luton

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Northern Ireland:

Yaks, Bangor

Nu Delhi Restaurant Lounge, Belfast

Bangla, Bangor

India Gate, Belfast

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Scotland:

The Royal Bengal, Dunfermline, Kirkaldy

Qismat, Elgin, Inverness

Sylhet Brasserie, Grantown-on-Spey, Perth

Carron to Mumbai, Stonehaven, Aberdeen

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Wales:

Benllech Tandoori Restaurant, Benllech, Llandudno

Belfoi, Carmarthen, Swansea

The Grand Sultan, Port Talbot, Swansea

Mango Tree, Whitchurch, Cardiff

Regional Restaurant of the Year – North West:

Spice Valley, Horwich, Bolton

The Milnrow Balti Restaurant, Rochdale, Oldham

Achari, Bolton

Paneer, Wallasey, Chester

Regional Restaurant of the Year – West Midlands:

Delhi 45 Indian Streatery, Rubery, Birmingham

Titash Indian Restaurant, Sheldon, Birmingham

Shifnal Balti, Shifnal, Telford

The Royal Bengal, Earlsdon, Coventry

Regional Restaurant of the Year – East Midlands:

Royal Tandoori, Corby, Northampton

Sylhet Spice, Ripley, Derby

The Bridge & Bayleaf, Gunthorpe, Nottingham

Nazreen, Kettering, Northampton

Regional Restaurant of the Year – North East:

Jays Indian, Durham

Ahad Tandoori, Gosforth, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Bayleaf Indian Restaurant, Cramlington, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar, Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Hertfordshire:

Mint Leaf, Stortford, Chelmsford

Zaffran One, St Albans

Cumin Bar & Restaurant, Broxbourne, Enfield

Raj of India, Welwyn Garden City, St Albans

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Essex:

The Polash, Shoeburyness, Southend-on-Sea

Cinnamon, Epping, Chelmsford

Village Indiya Restaurant, Benfleet, Romford

Pride of Sylhet, Dunmow, Chelmsford

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Surrey:

Trishala, Redhill

Tiffin Wala, Camberley, Guildford

The Rajdoot, Guildford

Tarana, Lingfield, Redhill

Regional Restaurant of the Year – South Central:

Burghfield Spices, Burghfield, Reading

Jalpari of Woodley, Woodley, Reading

Madhuban Tandoori, Liss, Guildford

House of Flavours, Reading

Regional Restaurant of the Year – North London:

Ruhit's Indian Cuisine, Brent

The Rajdoot, Hampstead

Pinos Warung, Chalk Farm

The Spice, Kentish Town

Regional Restaurant of the Year – South London:

Samrat, Tooting

Gandhi’s, Kennington

Pure Indian Cooking, Fulham

Saka Maka, Hither Green

Regional Restaurant of the Year – West London:

Haweli of Ealing, Ealing

Durbar Tandoori Restaurant, Bayswater

The Rajdoot, Marylebone

Takaa Tak, Ealing

Regional Restaurant of the Year – South West:

Denley's Essence of India, Topsham, Exeter

Drgnfly Pan Asian Restaurant, Poole, Bournemouth

Daaku, Falmouth, Truro

Iford Tandoori, Iford, Bournemouth

Regional Restaurant of the Year – Sussex:

The New Curry Centre, Horsham, Redhill

Calcutta 16, Shoreham-by-Sea, Brighton

Darchini, Horsham, Redhill

Tamasha, Lindfield, Redhill

Regional Takeaway of the Year – North East:

The Jewel In the Crown, Birtley, Chester-le-Street

Zeera Tandoori, Durham

Balti Hut Indian Takeaway, Middlesborough, Cleveland

Spice Junction, Boldon Colliery, Newcastle upon Tyne

Regional Takeaway of the Year – North West:

Arong Tandoori, Waterloo, Liverpool

Bombay Cuisine, Prestwich, Manchester

Akash, Accrington, Blackburn

Bradshaw Tandoori, Bradshaw, Bolton

Regional Takeaway of the Year – West Midlands:

New Royal Balti, Audley, Stoke-on-Trent

Chutney Express, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham

Mahim Indian Takeaway, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury

Karma Lounge, Tamworth, Birmingham

Regional Takeaway of the Year – Essex:

Pathari's, Wickford, Southend-on-Sea

Kismet, Colchester

Spice Boys, Harlow, Chelmsford

Kaani Kaana, Chelmsford

Regional Takeaway of the Year – Surrey:

Hampton Tandoori, Hampton, Twickenham

Vindaloo Indian Takeaway, Farnborough, Guildford

Mohini Balti House, Carshalton Beeches, Carshalton, Sutton

Chipstead Tandoori, Coulsdon, Croydon

Regional Takeaway of the Year – Kent:

Shumi Tandoori, Frindsbury, Rochester

Mahan Indian Takeaway, Bexley, Dartford

Naims Tandoori, Bedford, Milton Keynes

Sher E Bangla, Longfield, Dartford

Regional Takeaway of the Year – East Anglia:

Kairali South Indian, Poringland, Norwich

Eastern Spice, Suffolk, Ipswich

Bhujon, Tring, Hemel Hempstead

Lime Takeaway, Saint Edmunds, Ipswich

Regional Takeaway of the year – East Midlands:

Little India, Desford, Leicester

Agra Cottage, Bingham, Nottingham

Miah's Takeaway, Heanor, Derby

Rikshaw Urban Indian Kitchen, Sherwood, Nottingham

Regional Takeaway of the year – Wales:

Masalla, Port Talbot, Swansea

Tiffin Rasoi, Barry, Cardiff

Kalimirch, Barry, Cardiff

Shaan Tandoori Takeaway, Ammanford, Swansea

Additional awards will be presented on the night for Champion of Champions; National Chef of the Year; and National Takeaway of the Year.

