Fell Burger - one of the options on offer with the new delivery service.

The Longridge restaurant famous for its fresh food and cosey setting is making its meals even more homely as they begin takeout service.

Based on Berry Lane in Longridge, Fell Bistro is offering customers the chance to have their favourite meals brought directly to their doors.

The new service ‘Urban Deliveries’ offers a wide spec menu of starters, mains, kids meals, sides and sauces priced between £3.50 to £9.00.

Some of the food on offer includes, Fell chicken burger, Fell burger, Chicken or Halloumi Caeser salad, and more providing a great alternative to dressing up and dining out.

The delivery service started on Thursday 3 August, offering the service within a 3.5-mile radius from the restaurant.