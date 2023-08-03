News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Boy, 8, dies after tragic van accident
Serious collision involving van and child closes road
Hospital statement after doctor wrongly told mum-to-be that her baby had died

Fell Bistro brings fine dining to your doorstep in new takeaway service

The Longridge restaurant famous for its fresh food and cosey setting is making its meals even more homely as they begin takeout service.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Fell Burger - one of the options on offer with the new delivery service.Fell Burger - one of the options on offer with the new delivery service.
Fell Burger - one of the options on offer with the new delivery service.

The Longridge restaurant famous for its fresh food and cosey setting is making its meals even more homely as they begin takeout service.

Based on Berry Lane in Longridge, Fell Bistro is offering customers the chance to have their favourite meals brought directly to their doors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new service ‘Urban Deliveries’ offers a wide spec menu of starters, mains, kids meals, sides and sauces priced between £3.50 to £9.00.

Some of the food on offer includes, Fell chicken burger, Fell burger, Chicken or Halloumi Caeser salad, and more providing a great alternative to dressing up and dining out.

The delivery service started on Thursday 3 August, offering the service within a 3.5-mile radius from the restaurant.

You can order ‘Fellivery’ via Just Eat or call the restaurant directly.

Related topics:longridge