Named ‘All the Flamin fun of the Fair’ it includes two Signature Smoked Chicken Burgers skewered with candy floss, served with four boneless chicken wings coated in sour cherry cola sauce with popcorn and onion rings, two cream-filled doughnuts topped with chocolate flavour sauce, fries, a Dip Dab sherbet dip and sour cherry cola sauce.

Flaming Grill introduced the bizarre item, starting from £16.49 for two people, to its 145 pubs nationwide to make its new menu stand out from the crowd, combining quirky fun fair treats to create the ultimate sharer.

The combo racks up 5,237 calories – the recommended daily calorie intake is 2,000 calories a day for women and 2,500 for men.

New funfair themed burger at the Lord Derby Flaming Grill in St Annes. Pictured are sisters Adriana Sutton, 7 and Autumn Sutton, 8.

A taster at The Old Leyland Gates, another Flaming Grill pub in Leyland, described it as: “an adventurous rollercoaster for your tastebuds” and added: “It’s a bizarre combination and you’re almost annoyed that it works.”

The new menu, called ‘Feast your eyes on this’, also includes Cajun Spiced Chicken, Spicy Flattened Steak Skewer and Jamaican Chicken created by Datties Soul Food Academy.

'All the Flamin fun of the Fair’ is available on Flaming Grill’s new menu ‘Feast your eyes on this’ at all 145 Flaming Grill pubs nationwide, to find your nearest pub go to: www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/flaming-grill/

