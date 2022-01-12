Dry January: here's how to have a happy new year without alcohol

Dry January can still be fun without alcohol (Credit: Shutterstock)

Millions of people were expected to make the pledge to give up alcohol for the month.

By now those good intentions may be starting to wane but it doesn’t have to be a chore.

A buoyant market in alcohol-free drinks is helping to keep the mission afloat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Year’s resolutions have you ready to trade in your gin membership for a gym membership?

No need with Warner’s 0% Botanic Garden Spirits - billed as a “super-premium, farm-born spirit, that is packed full of flavour without any of the alcohol.”

The spirits come in two flavours, Juniper Double Dry and Pink Berry; both are 0% ABV and suitable for vegans - a bonus for anyone embracing Veganuary.

Whether looking to cut out alcohol completely or reduce consumption, you can still have a tasty drink AND go to the gym.

“Going dry in January is a great test of resolve and willpower but let’s be honest, after the last couple of years, it feels like even more of a challenge this January,” said Warner’s founder, Tom Warner.

“Our 0% Botanic Garden Spirits mean you shouldn’t have to compromise simply because you’re having a non-alcoholic beverage.”

For those who may be pining for their favourite beer, Dry January doesn’t have to spell a drought in taste.

Finding alcohol-free beer is less of a mission than in days gone by and there’s plenty on offer.

Heineken 0.0 is made with the same ingredients as its alcoholic original, boasting the familiar and characteristic fruity notes of the 5% ABV Heineken Original, the only difference being that 0.0 is without the alcohol.

And there’s good news for anyone wanting to enjoy the pub without the booze. This year will see the rollout of Heineken 0.0 Draught, the first alcohol-free draught beer to sit alongside regular beer taps in pubs utilising the existing cellar set up.

The Low and No beer category is growing at around 30 per cent year-on-year but the introduction of draught is expected to cause an explosion in value in the market.