Dining out: Miller And Carter Steakhouse in Lytham St Annes
A fine meal at the steakhouse on Blackpool Rd North in Lytham St Annes – the one major let-down was the steak.
I love a fine restaurant but when it comes to food I like it clean, simple, with no surprises. My partner, Brian is a red-blooded carnivore and recently spent two weeks self-isolating and dreaming of a juicy steak. So we settled on Miller And Carter in Lytham.
Nothing was too much trouble for our waitress, Karen.
As someone with no allergies but a lot of special dietary requirements the pleasure of dining out can be overshadowed by the anxiety - but adjustments were made without hassle.
I had pan-seared Hake at £16.95 - with triple-cooked chips instead of the advertised mashed potato, and tenderstem broccoli. It arrived exactly as asked, with no sauce or dressings, and beautifully presented.
The portion size was just right for me - a fresh and succulent fillet of Hake with a delicate flavour and texture, the broccoli was cooked to perfection - simplistic quality over quantity.
I had a small glass of Mirabeau Forever Summer rose wine for £7.40 - an easy-drinking plant-based number that was gentle on the palette.
But this national restaurant chain prides itself on one thing; steak. So Brian ordered the 'Masters of Steak' Black Angus 60 day matured Filet Mignon at £31.50 - with high expectations. It looked plump and juicy – mouthwatering, even to a non-(red) meat eater.
Brian anticipated a fine cut of beef, oozing rich and flavoursome juices that caressed the taste buds.
But it was so salty he thought the cow may have been reared on grass from the Lytham salt marsh. It was returned to the chef and replaced without fuss but as he sawed through the tough lump of replacement beef it made me glad that I had to give up red meat.
The onion loaf was cold with a thick mass of uncooked batter inside, and the balsamic tomato looked as defeated as Brian’s expression after his hardcore chewing session.
Miller And Carter in Lytham was definitely a cut above in terms of the customer service and overall dining experience. While I had an enjoyable meal, the quality of steak left us unimpressed - but they chef may have been having an off-day.