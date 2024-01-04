Find your happy place at Brewers Fayre and dine out for less with its great value daytime menu with two main dishes for £10.99.

Available from Monday to Friday, 12pm-6pm, beat the January blues with a choice of dishes including Smothered Chicken topped with bacon, mozzarella, cheddar and smoky BBQ sauce, everyone’s favourite, Fish & Chips and vegan Cheeze & Onion Pie with a jug of gravy.

Start the day off the right way with an unlimited breakfast from just £9.99 per adult, with two kids under 16 eating for free with every full paying adult.

Whether cooked or continental, there is plenty to choose from including back bacon rashers, sausages and crispy hash browns to fresh pastries and American-style buttermilk pancakes.

Plus, if the first plate isn’t enough, you can go back for seconds! Available across all Brewers Fayre locations, along with fellow Whitbread restaurants Beefeater, Table Table, Whitbread Inns and Bar + Block.