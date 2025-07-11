Del Monte serves up refreshing new freeze pops for healthier summer snacking.

Summer just got a whole lot tastier – and healthier!

Fresh Del Monte, the UK’s favourite canned fruit Del Monte, is branching out into the frozen treat aisle with the launch of Del Monte Freeze Pops – a juicy, low-calorie snack made with real fruit.

Landing in Sainsbury’s and Iceland, these new freeze pops are packed with natural fruity flavour and perfect for cooling down on warm days or simply satisfying your sweet tooth without the guilt.

Available in two tropical flavours – Pineapple and Mango – these pops are made with 22% real fruit, including pineapple sourced straight from fresh Del Monte’s own fields in sun-soaked Costa Rica. Each pop contains just 20 calories, with no artificial colours or flavours.

Designed to be frozen at home, Del Monte Freeze Pops come in packs of eight (RRP £2) and can be found in the Home Baking & Desserts aisle. They’re an ideal summer snack for the whole family whether you’re lounging in the garden, packing a picnic, or reaching for something refreshing after a workout.

And with the Met Office long-range outlook hinting at an above-average chance of warmer-than-usual conditions this summer, now’s the perfect time to stock your freezer just in case the sunshine sticks around!

“We’re so excited to bring our iconic fruit flavours to the freezer with Del Monte Freeze Pops,” says Thierry Montange, Senior Marketing Director at fresh Del Monte. “They’re a fruity, fun way to enjoy a little taste of sunshine – no added guilt required.”

With demand growing for healthier, fruit-based snacks, these pops are set to be a summer freezer essential.