Customers can get a McDonald’s burger and fries for just £2.99 with this week’s epic deal drop offer.

Put a spring in your step this March with an epic Deal Drop offer from McDonald’s, available exclusively via the McDonald’s App until Sunday March 23.

McDonald’s fans can enjoy their favourite iconic burger and a portion of Medium Fries for just £2.99 with this mega Deal Drop.

This means that burger-lovers can get their hands on either a Big Mac®, Quarter Pounder™ with Cheese, McChicken® Sandwich, McPlant® or Filet-O-Fish® alongside an iconic portion of Fries for a bargain price.

Whether customers opt for juicy beef, crispy chicken, a succulent plant-based patty or a fish filet with delicious tartar sauce, the latest Deal Drop offer caters to all preferences and taste buds, making it even easier to get more of what they love, for less.

The tasty offer is redeemable via the McDonald’s App once per week, helping customers enjoy huge spring savings.

McDonald’s customers can get familiar with the Deal Drop platform by following the simple steps below:

Every Monday, customers will receive a prompt to reveal their deals via the McDonald’s App and/or email

The deals will drop into the Rewards and Offers section in the McDonald’s App, where they can be used by the customer on relevant purchases

Each deal can only be redeemed once by a customer throughout the promotional period

Offers can be used for McDelivery and in-store, all via the McDonald’s App

Customers will be able to earn points when they make the most of this Deal Drop offer by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this offer will allow app users to rack up points whilst also making huge savings on their order.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store here, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.