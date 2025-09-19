Rumours that asylum seekers are to be housed in a former pub have been dismissed by Blackburn with Darwen Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority has taken to social media to address 'rumours circulating' about the future use of the former Moorgate pub in Livesey Branch Road.

The Moorgate shut in April 2023 and the pub was most recently operating as the Gate Bar & Grill, before closing for good at the end of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building has since become the subject of speculation on social media and in the local community, with some suggesting it would be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

The premises, not far from Ewood Park stadium, had previously been known as The Moorgate pub until April 2023 | CAMRA

Blackburn with Darwen Council have now moved to set the record straight, saying they “felt it important to confirm the facts as the rumours were causing unnecessary concern”.

It has confirmed that the property is privately owned and planning permission has recently been granted for the building to be converted into a five-bedroom family home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premises, not far from Ewood Park stadium, had previously been known as The Moorgate pub until April 2023 | Google

A council spokesperson said: "The council is aware of rumours circulating about the future use of the former public house based on Livesey Branch Road, Blackburn.

"We would like to provide clear and accurate information to confirm that the property is privately owned. It is not being considered or used to house asylum seekers, as has been suggested.

"The owner has recently been granted planning permission for conversion to a five-bedroom house. It will be renovated for use as a family home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The premises, not far from Ewood Park stadium, had previously been known as The Moorgate pub until April 2023.

"We would kindly ask people not to share misinformation, which can cause unnecessary concern in the community and help by sharing the facts. Thank you for helping.”

You can view the full planning application on the Public Notice Portal here.