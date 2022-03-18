The festival, organised by Ribble Valley Borough Council and hailed as one of the best food festivals in the UK, will take place on Saturday, July 30, following a three-year break, because of the pandemic.

The free-to-enter festival features some of the finest food and drink producers in Lancashire, along with a healthy serving of fringe events, and attracts thousands food enthusiasts from across the UK.

The last Clitheroe Food Festival took place in 2019

Over 100 stalls are up for grabs and priority will be given to producers from Ribble Valley and Lancashire, but exhibitors from further afield will be considered if their product is not produced locally or is of an exceptionally high standard.

Ricky Newmark, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community committee, said: “After a three-year break due to the pandemic, we are delighted that the Clitheroe Food Festival is making a welcome return.

“The festival is a great opportunity for food enthusiasts from across Lancashire and beyond to see what amazing local produce we have.

“The council has created a strong narrative around food over the years and we are delighted to see the return of the festival, which will provide vital support to food businesses bouncing back from the pandemic.”

Festival pitches are on hard standing, but wheeled catering trailers will be accommodated where possible.

Access to electricity is available for a charge in the Clitheroe Market bullring and food court.

Applications to traders who are new to the festival will open on Monday, April 4, with approval expected by Friday, April 29.