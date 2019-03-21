Chorley takeaway review: Lean and Green is perhaps how all mornings should start

Have you ever sat down at an eating establishment and looked at the menu, only to find all you want is breakfast, no matter the time?

Such was the case at Lean and Green, a small and friendly cafe in Water Street in Chorley.

Bacon and banana

They have an extensive sounding lunch menu which features Buddha Boxes with chicken, halloumi, prawn, falael, wraps, salads, pasta etc.

But you’ll probably never get to that section if you start at the breakfasts as they serve them all day.

You can feel righteous about it too because it’s all healthy fayre.

All the usual suspects are on the menu; the full (lean) English and a vegetarian alternative, omelettes and bagels.

Choosing is difficult, and thank goodness it was a leisurely breakfast; we needed the time.

I thought I’d go traditional, with a twist, and had a breakfast wrap.

Bacon, sausage, egg, mushrooms and a choice of sauce neatly layered in a soft tortilla wrap for £4.95, and more importantly for those of you who are worried about such things, just over 800 calories.

I don’t know how they cooked it, but greasy spoon this certainly isn’t, and I could virtually feel guilt free while I devoured this exquisite dish.

A generous portion of bananas and bacon on toast was being polished off by the youngest, with agave syrup, which when we looked up on Google realised it was the closest she’d ever come to her first taste of tequila.

Sweet like maple syrup, it was a perfect accompaniment.

Lastly was smashed avocado on sourdough with bacon and a poached egg (£5.95 and just 500 calories).

Buying avo on toast is the definition of millenial decadence, but it was just right with a perfectly ripe avocado with a runny egg and lean bacon.

To complete our health kick, drinks came in the form of freshly mixed juices, made in front of our very eyes.

The orange one was blended with carrot, orange, apple, lemon and honey, and would probably cured all known ills.

As would the green one, made up from apple, cucumber, spinach and pineapple and plenty of ice in both. Delicious.

Some believe that all happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast, and now I’d have to agree.